Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/27)

July 27, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 10:12 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-1 in a 3-2 win over Washington. The Holly Hill native is batting .000

Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Did not pitch in a 7-2 win over Boston

National League

Justin Smoak, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers - 1-3 with a double (1) and 2 K’s in a 9-1 loss to the Cubs. The Stratford alum is batting .273 with a HR and an RBI.

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh

Triple-A

International League

James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over

Class A

South Atlantic League

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Rookie Advanced

Pioneer League

TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over

Appalachian League

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over

Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

