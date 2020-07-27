Mobile food pantry delivering food and other necessities to families in Tricounty

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry family’s organization is assisting families in rural ares during the coronavirus pandemic.
Families Helping Families just created a Mobile Food Pantry to reach more families in need in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties.
Organizers Paula Forbes and her daughter, Jillian Forbes Johnson, says their family has been assisting others since Hurricane Hugo in 1989.
They focus on low-income rural areas where families have limited access to grocery stores and other necessities. The pandemic is creating greater hardships.
Huger is among some of the communities where they are providing assistance. The nearest grocery store is more than 25 minutes away.
While providing food and produce are a big part of their efforts, they also provide assistance in other ways like prescription pickup services and welfare checks among other things.
“These families out here have a lot of needs” Forbes said. “If there’s a window out in the house, we can fix it. If the roof is leaking, we’re there. If they need to go to the doctor and they don’t have a ride and they’re walking down the road, we’re going to pick them up. It’s about helping your neighbor.”
They are working to provide dental services to people in the community, hygiene products, school supplies and clothes for children among other things.
“There’s no internet, you won’t get a call or any signal right here, and we got kids that can’t go to school because of COVID and they’re trying to homeschool these kids all through the spring,” Forbes said. “There was no way these kids could get an education, they provided a mobile hot spot but with limited internet.”
They have been trying to advocate for better service in rural areas.
Families Helping Families is seeking non-perishable food donations and volunteers to help deliver items. They fund their initiative through donations and costs are out of pocket.
They encourage people who might be cleaning out their pantries to donate items.
"We really want to make awareness to let people know what we're trying to do and get more attention growing to it so we can reach out to more people," Forbes Johnson said.
The group is also working to get a building in the Huger area to expand their service in the community and have a place where people can go to get assistance. They already have a property and they are expecting it to cost $10,000 to $12,000.
If you would like to donate, volunteer or need assistance you can reach the organization at 334-520-9662 or jforbes@familieshelpingfamiliessc.org.
You can visit their website to learn more at https://familieshelpingfamiliessc.org/.
