National Hurricane Center watching tropical wave that could become Isaias

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching a large tropical wave expected to develop into a depression or tropical storm within 48 hours.
If it becomes a tropical storm, it would become the season's ninth named storm, Isaias.
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the wave is large and disorganized.
As of 8 a.m. Monday, it was located a little more than 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands. But environmental conditions are expected to become more favorable for development.
The system is forecast to move westward or west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph and could begin to affect portions of the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday or Wednesday night.
Forecasters say there is an 80 percent chance of development over the next two days and a 90 percent chance over the next five days.
But Sovine says that while some computer models point the track toward the southeastern United States by next Monday, it is too early to tell for sure which path it will take.
