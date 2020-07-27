CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have reported 1,226 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths in South Carolina.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 82,071, and those who have died to 1,452, according to DHEC. So far, there has been a total of 346 probable cases and 54 probable deaths, the state health agency reported on Monday.
As of yesterday, a total of 711,726 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,395 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 14.6%.
The latest recovery data provided by DHEC shows 88% of 33,385 individuals, who the department has onset data on, have recovered from COVID-19 while 12% remain ill.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Monday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Mondy are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Monday are below:
DHEC released the following information regarding stopping the spread of COVID-19:
How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
