Police investigating after motorist takes out gun in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating after a motorist took out a gun after a car passed him in Mount Pleasant.
On Thursday, officers met with the victims who said they were traveling on Highway 17 when the driver said he attempted to change lanes to turn into Lowe’s.
However, the driver said an unknown motorist would not let him over, so he sped up and got over.
According to the driver, the unknown motorist then sped up to the driver’s side of the victims’ car and rolled down his window.
It was at that time the victim said the motorist started to wave a handgun at them and was “nodding and yelling.” The victims said they could not hear what was being said because their windows were rolled up.
The victim said he slammed on his brakes to allow the unknown motorist to surpass him.
The victim told investigators he pulled into the Lowe’s parking lot and saw the suspect’s vehicle speed southbound on South Morgan’s Point Road.
