State superintendent approves Berkeley Co. School District reopening plan

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman has approved the Berkeley County School District’s reopening plan.
“Berkeley County School District is offering parents a traditional five day, face to face instruction option, a “blended distance” option that incorporates online learning platforms with live stream learning experiences, and a self-paced virtual option utilizing pre-made online courses such as those offered by VirtualSC,” said officials with the South Carolina Department of Education.
BCSD’s plan was among six school districts’ plans that Spearman approved on Monday.
She also approved the following reopening plans:
- Allendale County School District
- Anderson School District Five
- Saluda County Schools
- Spartanburg County School District Two
- Clover School District (York Two)
So far, the SCDE has received 73 reopening plans and is awaiting plans from eight districts who were granted extensions.
“The plans approved today offer parents high quality, innovative face to face and virtual options while keeping student and staff safety as their top priority,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “I commend these school communities for considering the latest scientific data and guidance along with the academic, social and emotional needs of students to make localized decisions. Our goal is for every school to return to five day face to face instruction as quickly as safety conditions allow. South Carolinians can support their neighborhood school by wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly, and staying at home when sick. These precautions have the potential to significantly expedite our education system’s return to normalcy.”
