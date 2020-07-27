Summerville man charged with 5 counts of attempted murder

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County investigators have charged a 19-year-old Summerville man with five counts of attempted murder for a shooting at a mobile home park.
The sheriff’s office says Dakota Rorie fired several shots outside a mobile home on Red Oak Circle early Saturday morning.
Deputies say no one was injured. According to an incident report, around 4 a.m. an angry and drunk Rorie went to the home looking for a woman.
Witnesses say Rorie left when he realized the woman wasn’t there.
The report states Rorie returned around 4:30 a.m. and fired four or five shots outside the mobile home and left.
Investigators say there were children inside at the time and one bullet struck the home.
Deputies went to Rorie’s home to arrest him, but say he cursed at them, and swatted at them with open hands. According to the report, Rorie hit a deputy in the mouth, causing a small cut on the deputy’s gums.
Rorie was also charged with assaulting officers while resisting arrest, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and burglary.
His bond was set at $290,000 on all of the charges except the one for burglary.
Bond was denied on that charge.
According to court records, in 2018 Rorie was sentenced to 18 months probation for unlawful carrying of a pistol.
