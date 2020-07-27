Trump coming to North Carolina to see work on virus vaccine

Trump coming to North Carolina to see work on virus vaccine
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
July 27, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 7:05 AM

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is coming to North Carolina to visit a biotech facility involved in work to create a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump’s trip on Monday to Morrisville is his first public event in the state since the eve of the March 3 presidential primary. Trump won North Carolina’s electoral votes in 2016 by nearly 4 percentage points. The state is also considered a presidential battleground this fall.

The FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ Innovation Center that he’ll tour is manufacturing key components of a vaccine candidate developed by another company.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.