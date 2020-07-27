Walterboro Police arrest wanted man after 38-mile chase

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro Police Department arrested a man wanted for attempted murder and other charges after a chase early Saturday morning.
Tyronjay Smith, 20, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights by Walterboro Police, according to Lt. Amye Stivender.
Colleton County Sheriff's spokesperson Shalane Lowes says Smith also had active warrants for attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Police say the incident began in the 3300 block of Hampton Street at approximately 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gold Lexus driven by Smith, who was known to have felony warrants in Colleton County, an incident report states.
Police say the pursuit reached speeds upward of 120 mph, with Smith disregarding several stop signs and driving in the wrong lane of traffic multiple times until stop sticks were deployed.
With two blown tires, Smith lost control of the vehicle near Beachwood Road, running over a stop sign and striking the Stokes Lock and Key building, the report states. Police say he then ran away on foot, almost pushing his girlfriend out of the car.
Officers tracked him through woods to a trailer park with the help of a K-9 officer and arrested him at a home on Beachwood Road, the report states.
Police say the pursuit lasted about 30 minutes and covered a span of approximately 38 miles.
Smith was transported to the Colleton County Detention Center and served warrants from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.