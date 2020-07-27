West Ashley shopping center planning redevelopment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The owner of the Ashley Landing shopping center plans to redevelop one of its 76,000-square-foot spaces to bring in a variety of businesses.
About five years ago, new owners, Wintergreen Capital, bought the shopping center, which sits between Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Old Towne Road.
Wintergreen Capital has slowly been improving the spaces in the shopping center. The most recent have been the addition of the Frothy Beard Brewing Company, the Pearl Theater which has multiple different studios and a performance space inside, and the Amish Furniture store.
The next plan will focus on the space occupied by Burlington Coat Factory. The lease for the Burlington Coat Factory ends in November, but the developers are entertaining offers now to see who might be able to go into this multi-use space.
The developers are planning to divide this 76,000-square feet of space into multiple different spaces to rent out for offices, entertainment, or manufacturing and shipping.
City of Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey says they are seeing lots of large commercial spaces, like this one, being repurposed in a number of ways. He compared the changes coming to Ashley Landing to the redevelopment at the Citadel Mall with their creative repurposing of commercial spaces.
Lindsey says this area is a critical part of the city because it is the center of the major highways of Old Towne Road and Sam Rittenberg, close to the interstate, and close to lots of neighborhoods.
