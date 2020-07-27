2-year-old S.C. boy dies after accidentally shooting himself

2-year-old S.C. boy dies after accidentally shooting himself
Aiken County deputies say a 2-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself Saturday night. (Source: WRDW/WAGT)
By Patrick Phillips | July 27, 2020 at 4:15 AM EDT - Updated July 27 at 4:15 AM

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says a 2-year-old boy accidentally fired a gun and shot himself Saturday night.

It happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Gentle Bend Court in the Sage Creek neighborhood in Graniteville.

The Aiken County Coroner confirms Jamarious Rogers died at Augusta University Medical Center just a few hours later, at 11:32 p.m.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says the boy shot himself in the upper body.

The sheriff’s agency is investigating.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.