2-year-old S.C. boy dies after accidentally shooting himself

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says a 2-year-old boy accidentally fired a gun and shot himself Saturday night.
It happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Gentle Bend Court in the Sage Creek neighborhood in Graniteville.
The Aiken County Coroner confirms Jamarious Rogers died at Augusta University Medical Center just a few hours later, at 11:32 p.m.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says the boy shot himself in the upper body.
The sheriff’s agency is investigating.
