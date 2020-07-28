Authorities issue arrest warrants for Florence man accused of killing two women in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department has identified a man who is wanted in connection to a double homicide.
Authorities announced that arrest warrants have been issued for 25-year-old Xavier Joseph Kenneth Green of Florence.
Police said he is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Kayla Kyle and Kimberly Hunt on Friday in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on East 5th Street in Lumberton.
Authorities said the suspect fired shots into multiple vehicles that were backing out of parking spaces.
The Lumberton Police Department is asking Green to turn himself in to law enforcement.
Two anonymous groups have also announced a $10,000 reward for an arrest in the case, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.
Anyone who knows Green’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous.
People are also asked to call Detectives Layton Bartley and Charles Keenum at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
