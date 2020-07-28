Berkeley Co. School District to vote on CARES Act spending

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District is voting on how to use $6.7 million of funding coming from the CARES Act.
This includes millions for additional substitute teachers and nurses and millions more for new Chromebooks and hot spots. But some items are going to be left up to the individual schools to purchase.
The Berkeley County School Board will vote on the extensive list of items the district plans to purchase at meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Within the list there are specific amounts for things like sanitizing supplies, masks, air purifiers, gloves and privacy shields. But according to district spokesman Brian Troutman, the privacy shields for desks will only be used for special education. There will 300 dividers allocated to special education, and if schools would like more dividers, it will be up to them to purchase.
In the breakdown, there is also nearly $2.5 million allocated to more than 4,000 Chromebooks and 1,000 hotspots.
Troutman says this will not only prove important in this reopening process but it will also serve future students and Berkeley County's growing population in the years to come.
Families in need of financial help with the new technology requirements, like Wi-Fi, can email the district at Elearning@bcsdschools.net.
