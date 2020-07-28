Berkeley Co. teachers set to hold drive-by protest, calling for virtual-only school start

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of Berkeley County teaches plan to protest as the school board meets to discuss the school year’s start date Tuesday evening.
The “Berkeley Motor March” will be a drive-by protest with teachers calling for the district to consider starting the school year virtually until COVID cases cease surging.
Teachers have been encouraged to decorate their vehicles and honk their horns as they pass by the district’s headquarters off East Main Street in Moncks Corner.
The BCSD Motor March is set for 6 p.m. Cars are expected to gather at Berkeley Middle and loop around the building using South Live Oak Drive, Heatley Street, State Road, and East Main Street.
School board members were initially going to vote on a Aug. 24 start date, to incorporate five extra days the week prior for the sake of student assessment and academic enrichment to meet State Department of Education requirements, according to the district’s website.
"At the urigng of a number of board members, we have decided to recommend to the full board for a Sept. 8 start date," Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram said.
The board meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
