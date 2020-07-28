Berkeley County School Board approves Sept. 8 school start date, calendar year

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board has approved Sept. 8 as the school start date for students.
Board members voted and approved the new start date during a Tuesday night meeting.
The district had originally planned Aug. 17 as the start date. On Monday evening, Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram said he wanted the board to consider Sept. 8 as the new start date.
District officials said the later start date will give them more time to make sure everything is prepared for the beginning of the school year.
“We want to make sure we have all the supplies we need to start school and also want to make sure the number of teacher accommodations and credentials match the number of students that have selected in person instruction [versus] the number that have selected distance instruction,” Ingram said.
The BCSD calendar year for 2020-2021 can be found below:
