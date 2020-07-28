The Citadel releases new protocols for cadets to slow spread of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel notified its campus community of changes in policies and procedure as the military school tries to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus on campus.
School officials say there are currently 29 confirmed cases at the school. As a result, The Citadel is putting stricter safety measures in place.
In the new guidelines, all cadets will be issued a thermometer and will check and record their temperature twice each day. If a cadet has a temperature greater than 100.4, they will be required to report it.
Cadets will still have to wear their uniform even if they’re going to class online. They will also have to keep the video function of their devices on when attending classes online so their professors will be able to confirm that they are in attendance for the entire class.
The college will issue four face masks to each cadets and cadets may use their own as long as they are solid black with no distinctive patterns, embroidery or design and must fit around the head and ears. “Gators” and bandanas are prohibited under the guidelines.
Cadets will be required to wear face masks at all times when outside their barracks rooms unless otherwise directed or during physical training activities. The masks must be worn with every Citadel uniform on and off-campus, the guidelines state.
Cadets will also have assigned times to go to the mess hall to eat.
Cadets cannot enter another barrack or another cadet’s room unless specifically authorized to do so.
