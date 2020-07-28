Disturbance continues moving west and may strengthen into tropical storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A disturbance in the Atlantic that is moving west will likely become a tropical storm in the next 24 hours. If the storm forms, it will be called Isaias, the ninth named storm of the season.
As of Tuesday evening, it’s being designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine and is about 435 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands and moving west-northwest at 23 mph with 40 mph winds.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the system currently is not a threat to the United States, but said a close eye needs to be kept on the system for the next few days.
“There is plenty of time for this thing to turn to the east, or even head to the Gulf of Mexico,” Walsh said Tuesday evening.
The National Hurricane Center reported the long range track and intensity forecasts are uncertain saying that the system, at its present state, does not have a well defined center.
“However, this system could bring some rainfall and wind impacts to Hispaniola, Cuba, the Bahamas, and Florida by the end of the week,” NHC officials said.
Meteorologists say the system is expected to bring heavy rains and flash flooding across the northern Leeward islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic.
The Dominican Republic has issued a Tropical Storm Warning from Cabo Caucedo northward along the northern coast of the Dominican Republic to the northern border with Haiti.
