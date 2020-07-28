Dorchester District 2 issuing students electronic devices for upcoming school year

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District 2 will be issuing electronic devices to all students for the upcoming school year.
The district said it was part of a technology plan that was adopted in January of 2020 in which students will get electronic devices with instructional software to support classroom instruction and eLearning at home.
Students will receive the following electronic devices:
- Kindergarten and 1st grade will have access to an iPad
- 2nd grade will receive a HP Stream Windows Laptop
- 3rd through 12th grade will be issued a Del Latitude 3190 Windows Laptop
The devices will have the following installed:
- Laptops will be loaded with full windows operating systems
- Devices have protective coverings and cords
- All devices have personalized, instructional software and access to districtwide networks
- Built in webcams are included
- State of the art security and filtering software on all devices
Also, district officials said students will have access to technology support from school staff.
“Schools will inform families in August regarding the distribution procedure of the new devices,” DD2 officials said. “In addition, parents/guardians and students will be provided with a Modern Learning Device Handbook and access to a video which outlines expectations for device use and procedures for appropriate use, care, and security.”
