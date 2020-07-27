FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing rain chance mid-week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rain and storm chance will increase the next couple of days thanks to some upper-level energy expected to pass through. Some scattered showers and storms are possible tomorrow and Thursday. The moisture will increase and some of the showers that develop could be quite heavy at times. A few showers are possible overnight as temperatures will stay warm and muggy, dropping to the upper 70s.
Tomorrow should start off mainly dry before showers and storms develop into the afternoon hours. Highs tomorrow will rise to the mid 90s. These temperatures should cool to the low 90s Thursday thanks to more clouds. Have the umbrella the next couple of days!
In the tropics, we are tracking an area that will likely become a tropical storm in the next 24 hours. This storm will be called Isaias, the ninth named storm of the season. We will continue to keep you updates on air and online this hurricane.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with warm and muggy; LOW: 77.
TOMORROW: Hot and humid with scattered showers & storms; HIGH: 92.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms; HIGH: 91.
FRIDAY: Slight shower and storm chance; HIGH: 95.
SATURDAY: Slight shower and storm chance; HIGH: 94.
SUNDAY: Slight shower and storm chance; HIGH: 95.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.