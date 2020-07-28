Hurricane Hunters to investigate tropical wave expected to become Isaias

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Air Force Hurricane Hunters will fly into the large tropical wave east of the Windward Islands Tuesday to see if the system is becoming better organized.
The National Hurricane Center has been watching the wave and says there is an 80 percent chance of development into a tropical depression or a tropical storm over the next 48 hours. The center says there is a 90 percent chance of development over the next five days.
If it were to develop into a tropical storm, the ninth of the season, it would be named Isaias.
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the latest computer models Tuesday morning show a general track toward the Bahamas this weekend. But because there is not yet an official circulation center for the wave, the models are limited in how precise they can be.
“It’s the way it goes in hurricane season,” he said. “You just kind of have to wait and see first, if the storm develops and then second, then we can try to pinpoint where this is going to go down the road. And once again this is a long ways off if this were to ever impact us.”
The weaker the system remains, he said, the more likely it would track west toward the Gulf.
The earliest it would affect the Lowcountry if it were to develop, he said, would be next week.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.