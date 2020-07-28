Isle of Palms leaders to discuss paid parking changes

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Isle of Palms City Council is meeting Tuesday to discuss charging for parking on both sides of Palm Boulevard.
The plan would require visitors to pay for parking along the boulevard between 21st and 40th Avenue and on the land-side of Palm Boulevard between 41st and 57th Avenue.
Parking along these areas is currently prohibited until Aug. 16, as part of the city’s attempt to protect against COVID-19, but it is usually free.
The Isle of Palms Police Department says there were 114 parking citations issued between Friday through Sunday.
City Administrator Desiree Fragoso says this paid parking program discussion is not in response to protesters on Saturday who were asking council to reopen Palm Boulevard parking.
Fragoso says this pay-to-park program is something they have been discussing for a long time.
It would be a pay-by-app program and folks who don't have an app would have to go to front beach to pay at kiosks. Visitors would have to pay for parking between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Council will also discuss making the unregulated areas in the the right of way on Hartnett Boulevard between 27th and 29th Avenue and the right of way along 29th Avenue become pay-by-app, too.
"Part of the reason why this is being considered to be added to the residential district or make it recreation parking only is to address concerns that beach parking is overflowing into those areas that are among residential neighborhoods," Fragoso said.
No vote will be taken on this discussion at Tuesday’s virtual meeting, but Fragoso says even if anything is decided on the paid parking discussion later, the paid parking would not be able to go into effect until next year.
The city will accept public comment for Tuesday’s meeting via this form.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
