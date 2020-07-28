Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/28)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Game PPD. The Holly Hill native is batting .000
Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Game PPD
National League
Justin Smoak, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers - 0-3 with a walk, a run scored and an error (2) in an 8-6 loss to Pittsburgh. The Stratford alum is batting .211 with a HR and an RBI.
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 6-3 loss to Minnesota
Triple-A
International League
James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over
Class A
South Atlantic League
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over
