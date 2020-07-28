Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/27)

Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/27)
Baseball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
July 28, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT - Updated July 28 at 12:51 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Game PPD. The Holly Hill native is batting .000

Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Game PPD

National League

Justin Smoak, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers - 1-5 with a run scored and a K in a 6-5 win over Pittsburgh. The Stratford alum is batting .250 with a HR and an RBI.

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - No game

Triple-A

International League

James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over

Class A

South Atlantic League

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Rookie Advanced

Pioneer League

TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over

Appalachian League

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over

Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.