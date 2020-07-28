$3,000 reward offered for info in 2016 cold case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators hope someone with information in a 2016 killing will come forward.
Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the Charleston Police Department say a $3,000 reward is offered for information in the death of Gerald Lee Dilligard.
It happened in the early morning hours of July 2, 2016.
Crime Stoppers says Dilligard's father found him inside their Rosemont Street home.
Dilligard, who investigators say was a fixture in the community and well known to King Street, died of blunt force trauma.
There were no witnesses or cameras found during the investigation.
Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry says a tip that leads to an arrest could earn an additional $1,000.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, visit their website at www.5541111.com or download the new P3 Tips app on your smartphone.
Those who do not want to be anonymous or receive a reward can call Detective Tuttle of the Charleston Police Department at 843-579-6014.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.