S.C. reports 1,573 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 52 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say the number of South Carolinians who have died from COVID-19 has passed the 1,500 mark.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 83,720, and those who have died to 1,505.
On Tuesday afternoon, DHEC reported 1,573 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 52 additional deaths in South Carolina. Charleston County had the most reported cases on Tuesday with 184 cases.
So far, there has been a total of 389 probable cases and 60 probable deaths, the state health agency reported on Tuesday.
As of Monday, a total of 723,260 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 8,689 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.1%.
The latest recovery data provided by DHEC shows 90% of 36,511 people, who the department has onset data on, have recovered from COVID-19 while 10% remain ill.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Tuesday afternoon.
Here are the confirmed and probable cases reported on Tuesday:
Here are the confirmed and probable deaths reported on Tuesday:
DHEC continues to maintain that evidence is increasing about high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and do not know they are infectious.
“This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else,” the agency said in a release.
Steps to protect yourself and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
