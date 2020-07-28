Shelby Co. authorities searching for missing elderly couple

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing elderly couple from St. Clair County.
William Bishop, 91, and Juanita Bishop, 89 were reported missing Tuesday. They were last seen in the area of Bishop Lane in Indian Springs in Shelby County. The Bishops are in a red 2002 Ford F350.
William has gray hair and blue eyes,, is approximately 6′4″, and weighs 215 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and tan pants.
Juanita has gray hair and blue eyes, is approximately 5′3″, and weighs 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and green shorts.
It is possible the Bishop’s could experience periods of being confused or disoriented.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts, please contact Investigator Mark Hughes at (205) 670-6274 or mhughes@shelbyso.com.
You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 669-4181.
You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777
