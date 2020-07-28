Sheriff’s Office reduces budget to offset Williamsburg County budget shortage

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - County officials say the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is reducing its budget to offset the funding shortage in the county’s budget.
In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, county government officials said the reduced budget would affect the response by the sheriff’s office, however the law enforcement agency and the local government wanted to protect employees especially from a salary reduction.
“Understanding that this does influence the response to the Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, along with County Government, wanted to protect their employees, who are essential in aspects of the County Government being able to serve the citizens of this great County,” county officials said in the statement.
Last week, county council approved a measure that called for reducing pay for most county government employees. During that meeting, council decided between two options which consisted of reducing pay or to permanently cut furloughed workers.
Today, county officials said “no one” will undergo a reduction in salary in part due to the sheriff’s office reduction in its budget as well as unclaimed reimbursement funds involving the county’s response cost for two hurricanes: Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Dorian in 2019.
According to the county, the combined total of unclaimed funds from the storms totaled more than $540,000 which still left the budget with a shortage of $110,649.13 which the sheriff’s office made up by reducing its budget.
