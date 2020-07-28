Watching the tropics while we bake back here in the Lowcountry!

TROPICS: We continue to track a very large tropical wave east of the Windward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. This wave is slowly becoming better organized and may become a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 24 to 48 hours. If this becomes a tropical storm, the name would be Isaias. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast track and intensity of this storm. The farther south this storm tracks the better the chance this would have to interact with land, possibly with Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, resulting in a weaker storm. The farther north this storm moves will increase it’s potential to find off land interaction and put it in a better spot for growing stronger with a regard to wind shear. The picture should become more clear over the next 24 hours as we start to see a center of circulation develop as this wave approaches the Lesser Antilles.