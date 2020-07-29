Deadline to register for BCSD learning pathway for upcoming school year

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say the deadline to register which learning pathway parents would like their child to be on in Berkeley County is Wednesday.
The Berkeley County School’s Superintendent said they believe nearly half of all students have chosen not to attend school in person according to their recent data.
The district says they still needs parents to officially pick, so they can continue their planning process for this next school year.
There are three pathways parents will be choosing from:
- Traditional: Participate in face to face instruction
- Blended Distance: Incorporate online learning platforms with livestream learning experiences and livestream direct instruction
- Virtual: Participate in pre-made online courses
If a selection is not made by the deadline, a student will default into the blended distance learning pathway, officials said.
District officials clarified however, that if a parent forgets to make a selection, a student is not technically locked in to that blended distance learning pathway.
“Schools are going to follow up with those students who default into that learning pathway to make sure that is what the parent wants,” BCSD’s Public Information Officer Katie Tanner said. “But if they haven’t, they’re going to be calling them reaching out to them. And we encourage the parents to do the same.”
BCSD officials say they will be taking the results of the registration data to come up with master schedules and teacher assignments for each school throughout the district.
“Our principals have to sit down and do a master schedule for an entire school,” Tanner said. “The fact that some students may be virtual and some of them may be in person does not change the master scheduling, because the teachers still have to be assigned to their students, they have to make classes work, make sure everyone has the credits that they need.”
Officials said principals are working to turn in their school plans by Aug. 3.
The registration can be done online by going to BCDS Schools’ website.
It does require that parents provide two proofs of residency, officials said.
“We’re going to be working with our families on an individual basis because everyone has a different situation of why they may need to make a choice, or a change when they’re making that choice,” Tanner said. “We just asked our families to contact their school when they are ready to change their learning pathways and let the school know that so that they can work with them to meet their needs.”
Tanner also encouraged parents to make sure their contact information is up-to-date.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.