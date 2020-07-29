Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office to create Citizen’s Advisory Council

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have announced the formation of a new council to help identify challenges and bridge gaps in policing.
Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight says that the council is intended to foster a partnership between the public and the sheriff’s office by finding mutually agreeable solutions and creating a safer environment.
Knight says the council will reflect all demographics of Dorchester County to ensure transparency and accountability from the sheriff’s office to all residents.
All Dorchester County residents, 21 or older, are encouraged to apply, but the sheriff’s office said applicants must prove residency in Dorchester County and complete a comprehensive background check that includes criminal history.
Applications for an advisory council position can be requested from Lt. Rick Carson at 843-832-0340, or by email at rcarson@dorchestercountysc.gov.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.