2 face charges in Moncks Corner shooting that injured teens

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner Police say two suspects are in custody in a Friday afternoon shooting that injured a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old.
D’Angelo Ravenell and Devonte Gordine were arrested in Berkeley County, according to Moncks Corner Police Capt. Mark Fields.
Gordine is charged with attempted murder and Ravenell is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Moncks Corner Police responded at 12:34 p.m. Friday to the 400 block of Factory Street where a shooting had been reported. Police found two men suffering gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital.
A witness told police about a man wearing a white tank top run away from the scene after the shooting.
Both were being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing Wednesday, Fields said.
