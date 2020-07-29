FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered, slow-moving storms possible tonight and tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As a trough lingers to the north this will help ignite showers and storms across the area. Once again some of this rain could be locally heavy and slow moving, therefore minor flooding cannot be ruled out. A strong storm or two is possible with a lot of lightning so stay weather aware! The chance for this scattered activity will return again tomorrow. Temperatures will continue to feel seasonable the next couple of days before heating up to the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. The rain chance lowers the end of the week and into the weekend.
TROPICS: In the tropics we are watching Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. This system is looking healthier today, but Hurricane Hunters still cannot identify a well-defined center. This system is expected to eventually strengthen into Tropical Storm Isaias tonight or tomorrow then head closer to Cuba tomorrow. The land interaction with Cuba’s rugged terrain should help weaken the system. The track takes a tropical storm near the southeast this weekend and into next week. There is low confidence as to where the storm would head once it develops. The modeling relies on forecasting off of a central point and if that’s missing, the forecast track will not be as accurate.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lowering rain chances late tonight; LOW: 77.
TOMORROW: Sun and clouds with afternoon showers and storms possible; HIGH: 93.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with an isolated shower; HIGH: 95.
SATURDAY: Hot and humid with slight storm chance; HIGH: 95.
SUNDAY: Hot and humid with slight storm chance; HIGH: 95.
MONDAY: Scattered to widespread rain possible; HIGH: 87.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
