FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered, slow-moving storms possible tonight and tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As a trough lingers to the north this will help ignite showers and storms across the area. Once again some of this rain could be locally heavy and slow moving, therefore minor flooding cannot be ruled out. A strong storm or two is possible with a lot of lightning so stay weather aware! The chance for this scattered activity will return again tomorrow. Temperatures will continue to feel seasonable the next couple of days before heating up to the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. The rain chance lowers the end of the week and into the weekend.