Georgia inmates praised for saving deputy’s life

ATLANTA (WCSC/CNN) - Three inmates in a suburban Atlanta jail are being credited with saving a deputy’s life during a medical emergency.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office says the trio noticed the officer was not feeling well as he conducted his security procedures.
After he returned to his seat, the deputy lost consciousness and then fell onto the floor and split his head open, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.
The inmates began pounding on their doors loudly enough to wake up the deputy, who then opened the cell doors.
After that, he lost consciousness again. The inmates sought help with the use of the deputy’s desk phone and his radio and administered aid until help arrived, deputies say.
"These inmates came to his aid because our deputy, like most law enforcement officers, treats people with the dignity they deserve," the Facebook post states. "These inmates had no obligation whatsoever to render aid to a bleeding, vulnerable deputy, but they didn't hesitate."
They say the deputy is now recovering at home.
The sheriff’s office did not provide the names of the inmate or the deputy.
