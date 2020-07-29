Goose Creek Police release surveillance footage of attempted break-in

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek detectives are trying to identify two men shown on surveillance cameras trying to kick in a door at a home.
The incident happened at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a time stamp on the video posted to the police department’s Facebook page.
The video shows two men each taking turns trying to kick in a door. The first man, police say, appears to be wearing Crocs.
No detailed description of either man has been provided so far.
If you have any information on the identity of the men, call Goose Creek Police at 843-572-4300.
