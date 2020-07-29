Horry police: Man, juvenile robbed pizza delivery driver with airsoft gun

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are charged, including a juvenile, after police said a local pizza delivery driver was robbed with an airsoft gun.
Authorities were called to a Papa John’s restaurant at 4504 Socastee Boulevard Monday for an armed robbery call, according to a report from Horry County police.
Upon arrival, an employee said he was delivering pizza to a home on Burcale Road and met the suspect, who police identified as 20-year-old Shaquan Wills, on the porch.
According to the report, Wills pretended to get money to pay for the order when a male juvenile approached with what was later determined to be an airsoft gun.
The juvenile, 15, then allegedly pointed the airsoft gun at the delivery driver’s face and told him to “drop the pizza,” the report stated.
Police said the delivery driver complied before walking to his car to call 911.
Authorities located both suspects behind Burcale Road.
According to the report, the suspects were found in possession of the stolen pizza and the airsoft gun when they were taken into custody. Police said Wills also had marijuana on him.
Booking records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Wills is charged with armed robbery and kidnapping. His bond has been set at $60,000.
The juvenile was taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.