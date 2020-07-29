McMaster holding press conference on state’s response to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster and state health public officials will be holding a press conference on the state’s response to the coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.
It’s scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. We will stream it live here when it begins.
On Tuesday, officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the number of South Carolinians who have died from COVID-19 has passed the 1,500 mark.
Tuesday’s update brought the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 83,720, and those who have died to 1,505.
