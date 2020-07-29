Mount Pleasant to discuss potential new office building

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Near the base of the Ravenel Bridge there could soon be a new four-story office building.
On Wednesday, the Mount Pleasant Planning Commission said they will meet to discuss the final approval for an office building near Johnnie Dodds Boulevard on Wingo Way. They say it will be in front of the parking lot of the Hilton Inn.
The developers, Four 17 Partners, say they’re working closely with the town of Mount Pleasant to perfect an urban look for this traditional office space.
Four 17 Partners says the proposed building will have 3,400 square feet of rentable space targeted toward including multiple businesses. In total, they say they expect the building will house more than 100 people.
If approved at Wednesday’s meeting, the developers say construction could start in the next three months, hopefully finishing by the end of 2021.
