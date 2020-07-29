CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have reported 1,666 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 additional deaths in South Carolina.
Charleston County had the most reported cases on Wednesday with 214 cases.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 85,423, and those who have died to 1,551, according to DHEC. So far, there has been a total of 423 probable cases and 64 probable deaths, the state health agency reported.
As of Tuesday, a total of 734,149 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Tuesday statewide was 8,360 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.9%.
The latest recovery data provided by DHEC shows 90% of 36,511 individuals, who the department has onset data on, have recovered from COVID-19 while 10% remain ill.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Wednesday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Wednesday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Wednesday are below:
DHEC released the following information regarding hospital bed occupancy:
As hospitals acclimate to the new federally required TeleTracking reporting system, the accuracy of the data provided by hospitals is expected to improve.
*DHEC is aware that at least two hospitals that had an issue in reporting data in the new system yesterday. Those issues should be corrected in tomorrow’s reporting.
Based on today’s TeleTracking report, as of yesterday:
- *Total hospital beds (inpatient and outpatient beds): 4,744 available; 8,654 are in use; 64.59% occupancy rate
- *Inpatient hospital beds: 3,027 available; 8,082 are in use; 72.75% occupancy rate
- *Hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19: 1,668*
- Total ventilators: 1,651; 602 in use, including 263 by COVID-19 patients
Per federal requirements, hospitals are actively transitioning between the systems used for reporting hospital bed and ICU occupancy, ventilator usage, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and other key information. DHEC issued a Public Health Order supporting this transition on July 15, the day after the federal announcement was made that hospitals will transition from using the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) to the TeleTracking system.
