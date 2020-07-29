No Isaias yet, but tropical wave is keeping computer models guessing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The center of a tropical wave expected to become the ninth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane center continues to be unpredictable.
Click here to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app where you can track the storm live.
The center of Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 appears to be forming about 200 miles south of where those computer models initially predicted on Tuesday, Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.
It's a clear example, he says, of why computer models struggle to plot an accurate path of a storm before the storm actually forms.
As of Wednesday, computer models are shifting south and west, bringing into play more interaction with land over the next few days, which would help to limit its strengthening, he said. A weaker storm would move farther west.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the disturbance was centered near latitude 15.1 North, longitude 62.1 West. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 23 mph, and this general motion with some reduction in forward speed is expected over the next few days.
On the forecast track, the system will move near or over Puerto Rico Wednesday night, near or over Hispaniola on Thursday, and near or over the southeastern Bahamas on Friday.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some increase in strength is forecast Wednesday, with weakening likely on Thursday as the system interacts with land. But some restrengthening possible late week.
The National Hurricane Center still expects the system to develop into Tropical Storm Isaias on Wednesday. If that happens, it would be the earliest date on record that a ninth named storm formed during the Atlantic hurricane season. It would also be the sixth time this season that a new early formation record for a named storm was set.
The NHC says there is a 90 percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.