Officials: SC State Fair will be a drive-thru this year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In an effort to combat COVID-19 and still give back to the community, the South Carolina State Fair says they will host their first-ever free, drive-thru S.C. State Fair.
State fair organizers say that the new drive-thru style fair will be open to the public on Oct. 20-21.
“In the midst of the worst global crisis of our lifetime, we wanted to give the community something positive to look forward to,” S.C. State Fair Organizer and Chair of the International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions Nancy Smith said.
Smith said guests can enjoy free admission and enjoy unique, car-friendly attractions that highlight South Carolina’s agriculture, history, arts and culture.
“Our team is proud to offer a free event where families and friends can experience the joy of the State Fair in a safe and fun environment,” Smith said.
While guests will be able to enjoy the exhibits from the safety of their cars, Smith says there will also be a twist on the restaurant drive-through concept, as guests will be able to drive into the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park and purchase their favorite fair foods.
“As the state’s largest event, we have a responsibility to take care of our neighbors and protect those we love,” Smith said. “To prioritize community health and well-being, our team has spent countless hours developing the best and safest State Fair possible. Safety is always our number one concern, and it is clear to us that the State Fair must adapt to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
State fair organizers say they are dedicated to using its facilities and resources to support and serve the community. Earlier this year, they say the fairgrounds hosted S.C. DHEC and Kroger Health’s free COVID-19 testing.
While drive-through attractions are still being planned and fine-tuned, Smith says one key exhibit is certain: a celebration of the State Fair’s Ride of Your Life Scholarship recipients.
A 501c3 charity, Smith says the S.C. State Fair supports statewide education by awarding hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships annually to help students across South Carolina pursue their continued education at any public or private college, university or technical college in the state.
The public is encouraged to submit stories, photos and videos of their “Prize-Winning Memories” from S.C. State Fairs of the past, Smith says. To enter email favoritememory@scstatefair.org and contestants’ images may end up on social media or in the state fair itself.
