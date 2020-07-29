Orangegburg County deputies searching for missing 18-year-old

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 18-year-old from Calhoun County.
Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said they have joined efforts to locate Imani Gleaton who was reported missing to authorities last week.
“This young lady has family members in the Orangeburg community who are believed to have been the last to see her,” the sheriff said. “If anyone has any knowledge of her whereabouts, you are urged to call us as soon as possible.”
The sheriff’s office said Gleaton, who is from St. Matthews, is believed to have last been seen on July 10 after having gotten a ride from a relative after her work shift at the St. Matthews Hardee’s.
“The relative told investigators Gleaton was dropped off at the residence of Gleaton’s sister in the Pine Hill Apartment in Orangeburg,” OCSO officials said. “Investigators developed information that the teen has ties in Columbia and the Batesburg-Leesville area.”
The sheriff’s office describes Gleaton as 5′1,” 114 pounds, and investigators believe she was last wearing her work uniform.
If anyone has information you are urged to call (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous, according to the sheriff’s office.
