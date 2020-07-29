Ronnie DuPre steps down as head basketball coach at West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - West Ashley head basketball coach Ronnie DuPre announced his retirement on Wednesday after 33 years coaching teams in the Lowcountry.
DuPre said the challenges of teaching and coaching during the pandemic was more than he felt like he could tackle.
The coach came to the Lowcountry in 1987 when he took over as the head coach at James Island. He would lead the Trojans to the 4-A state title game in 1991 and 1992. James Island would lose to Irmo by 1 point in 91 before returning the favor and winning the state championship, also by 1 point, in 1992.
DuPre took over at West Ashley in 2001 and would lead the Wildcats to 7 region championships, 17 playoff appearances and a spot in the 4-A lower state title game in 2016.
He was inducted into the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association hall of fame in 2015.
DuPre finishes his run with 614 career victories.
