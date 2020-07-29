Still watching for tropical development in Caribbean!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We continue to track the tropics and are closely monitoring the developing tropical system in the eastern Caribbean sea. The National Hurricane Center says that a circulation center has not formed yet, which is preventing this from becoming Tropical Storm Isaias. This will likely change later today as this storm is slowly organizing. It appears that the center of this storm may be forming significantly south of where computer models were forecasting yesterday. Because of a more southern track, land interaction with Hispaniola and Cuba are looking more likely. This can be significant limiting factor in the strength of this storm later this week. This storm should generally move toward South Florida or the Florida Straits by this weekend. At that point, it should begin moving northward. Because of the significant uncertainty with the eventual track AND strength, it is way too early to tell if we will be impacted early next week. We’ll keep you updated!