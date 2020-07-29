Target plans to expand mask requirements nationwide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While Target says 90% of their retail stores currently require masks due to local regulation, they plan to expand the requirement across all of their locations.
In a press release Wednesday, Target said that they will be handing out masks if customers don’t bring one, but all customers will be required to wear a mask while shopping after Friday.
Target added that “Young children and those with underlying medical conditions will not be required to wear a mask.”
“Social distancing reminders remain in place throughout our stores,” The statement said. “And we’ll be adding additional signs and overhead audio messages, in addition to monitoring and metering guest access as needed to ensure appropriate distancing to protect guests and team members.”
