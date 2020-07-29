Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Caribbean Sea

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The disturbance in the Caribbean formed into Tropical Storm Isaias late Wednesday night.
The latest data shows the storm about 155 miles south of Ponce, Puerto Rico and moving west-northwest at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the latest forecast track takes it along the Florida east coast and just east of Charleston by Sunday.
“The interaction with the islands will be key to the strength later on,” Walsh said late Wednesday night.
Officials with the National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to continue in a west-northward motion with some decrease in speed over the next couple of days.
According to the latest data, the center of Isaias will move over Hispaniola on Thursday and near the Southeastern Bahamas by early Friday.
Meteorologists reported late Wednesday night that the track forecast has shifted a little eastward from the previous forecast as a trough is expected to cause Isaias to turn toward the northeast.
Data from the hurricane center states that further adjustments to the track are possible especially after Isaias moves north of Hispaniola.
“While this system could bring some rainfall and wind impacts to portions of Cuba, the northwestern Bahamas, and Florida later this week and this weekend, it is too soon to determine the location or magnitude of those impacts,” NHC officials said.
