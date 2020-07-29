Developers discussing final approval of furniture store, rental space

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - An abandoned building off Chuck Dawley Boulevard, near Bowman Road, could soon be the home of a new furniture store and rental space, Mount Pleasant officials say.
The owner of the property, Juliana Almedia, says she plans to build a furniture store and a 3-bedroom, hotel-style, rental space. She says she hopes to save majority of the worn-down structure currently sitting on the lot, and use it for the rental space.
On Wednesday the Mount Pleasant Planning Commission says they will look over the design plans for the furniture store, called Coralberry Cottage, and a rental property.
Almedia says originally, the remaining structure was a home and she hopes to salvage what she can.
If approved at the meeting, the proposal will need to pass through a few more stages of approvals, the commission says. Almedia says she hopes to start construction in the fall and have everything completed by the spring.
