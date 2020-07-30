Beaufort Police chief passes away

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department says their chief passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday.
Beaufort Police Chief Matthew J. Clancy passed away after a lengthy battle with neuroendocrine cancer, the department said.
“We lost a great man and tremendous leader, but we are better men and women for having had the opportunity to have worked alongside him. Chief Clancy, it is your time to rest. We will take it from here,” the department said in a statement on Facebook.
The statement also said the department would be working with Chief Clancy’s family and will publish funeral arrangements once they are made.
