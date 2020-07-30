Beaufort Police chief passes away

Beaufort Police chief passes away
Beaufort Police Chief Matthew J. Clancy passed away after a lengthy battle with neuroendocrine cancer, the department said. (Source: WTOC)
By Riley Bean | July 30, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT - Updated July 30 at 10:15 AM

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department says their chief passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday.

Beaufort Police Chief Matthew J. Clancy passed away after a lengthy battle with neuroendocrine cancer, the department said.

“We lost a great man and tremendous leader, but we are better men and women for having had the opportunity to have worked alongside him. Chief Clancy, it is your time to rest. We will take it from here,” the department said in a statement on Facebook.

The statement also said the department would be working with Chief Clancy’s family and will publish funeral arrangements once they are made.

It is with a heavy heart and tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of our leader, Chief Matthew J. Clancy....

Posted by Beaufort Police Department, Beaufort, SC on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.