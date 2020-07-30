Deputies investigate fatal hit and run on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person died early Thursday morning in a hit and run on Johns Island.
Deputies say the incident occurred at around 6:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Main Road on Johns Island.
One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver fled before deputies say they had arrived.
The sheriff’s office says this is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.
