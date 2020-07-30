Deputies release picture of vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County investigators have released a picture of a vehicle that’s being sought for a fatal hit-and-run on Johns Island.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday night at 1003 Main Road.
The sheriff’s office said the image shows the vehicle which struck the victim and left the scene. The pedestrian died at the scene.
Deputies responded to the scene around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, but the crash was determined to have happened a little after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
“Though the image quality is poor, we ask that anyone with information related to this case call Deputy Brinson of the Traffic Services Unit at 843-529-3538,” CCSO officials said. “After hours, call dispatch at 843-743-7200. Or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.”
