Deputies trying to identify people caught on neighborhood surveillance cameras

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office release surveillance footage Thursday morning showing a man attempting to open a locked car.
The footage was recorded from a Ring surveillance camera in the Legend Oaks neighborhood in the overnight hours of Wednesday, deputies say.
A second clip of video footage recorded from a second Ring camera shows at least three people walking in the area.
Anyone with better video depicting the incident or with information on the identity of the people shown in the videos is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-832-0300.
